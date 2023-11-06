80.2 F
The Villages
Monday, November 6, 2023
Former employee arrested after allegedly reaching into tip bucket at car wash

By Staff Report
Joshua Daniel Prevatt

A former employee was arrested after allegedly reaching into the tip bucket at a car wash.

Joshua Daniel Prevatt, 43, of Wildwood, was arrested Friday after he was caught on surveillance reaching into the tip bucket at the Sweetwater Cash Wash in the Beaumont Development on County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He had previously worked at the car wash and had been fired in August after allegedly taking money from the tip bucket, which usually receives up to $200 to $300 per day in tip money.

On the day his arrest, Prevatt was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription.

A records check showed he had been convicted of theft in 1998, 2017 and 2018.

Prevatt was arrested on charges of drug possession and theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

