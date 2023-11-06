Grand Oaks neighbors, we hear you!

To the Editor:

We are writing in response to the Grand Oaks Resort neighbors’ call for help and action. Grand Oaks, we hear you! This is not over for the residents of Edwards Road! We would like to join forces with you and demand a referendum be held! The people of this town deserve the chance to vote on the forced development of our limited rural areas. We understand your plight, we are not about stopping progress but we are about the preservation of small rural areas and farms in the Town of Lady Lake. Please contact us! Let’s work together to save what little remains. edwardsrdneighbors@gmail.com

Joyce Weber

Lady Lake