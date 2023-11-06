78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 6, 2023
type here...

Grand Oaks neighbors, we hear you!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are writing in response to the Grand Oaks Resort neighbors’ call for help and action. Grand Oaks, we hear you! This is not over for the residents of Edwards Road! We would like to join forces with you and demand a referendum be held! The people of this town deserve the chance to vote on the forced development of our limited rural areas. We understand your plight, we are not about stopping progress but we are about the preservation of small rural areas and farms in the Town of Lady Lake. Please contact us! Let’s work together to save what little remains. edwardsrdneighbors@gmail.com

Joyce Weber
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of Sanibel resident responds to a reader who said, “Do not buy a home in The Villages!”

I am in favor of anonymous complaints

A Village of Amelia resident says stills sees merit in the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Photos