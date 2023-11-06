78.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 6, 2023
I am in favor of anonymous complaints

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I know this is a controversial position to take, but I am in favor of anonymous complaints. They were put in place to allow neighbors to make a report without the possibility of retaliation from the neighbor being reported on. This is a good thing and promotes neighborhood tranquility. That’s why the anonymous complaint system was created.
However, I am opposed to allowing trolls to ride through a neighborhood and report everything they see. There is a simple solution to eliminate the trolls. Change the anonymous policy so that only one complaint per day from each specific phone number is allowed.  In this way trolls cannot inundate a neighborhood with complaints. It would seem most trolls won’t want to take a month in order to report 20 violations. Granted, some will. But for the most part this change should result in a much more meaningful and manageable system.

Patrick DePalma
Village of Amelia

 

