Monday, November 6, 2023
Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is in reply to the man who is telling people to not buy in The Villages. So sorry you feel this way after two years of living here and all based on golf. You also seem to be upset about what goes on down south when you live up north. We have lived in the Villages for 20 years and are on our second house. Lake Sumter wasn’t here when we came so we have seen a lot of changes. We have learned to go with the flow because The Villages always seems to do everything right. They are now opening three new golf courses. So for your two-year attitude to be telling people to not move here is shocking to me! You are not a tree move if you are that unhappy.

Renee Grobsky
Village of Sanibel

 

