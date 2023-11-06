80.2 F
The Villages
Monday, November 6, 2023
Shoplifting suspect allegedly tried to steal hair dye, baby clothes and cat food at Walmart

By Staff Report
Dimera Gabaree

A shoplifting suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to steal nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise including hair dye, baby clothes and cat food at Walmart.

Dimera Gabaree, 35, of Ocala, at about 4:30 p.m. Friday went to the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages where she grabbed a black plastic tote and began filling it with merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabaree went to the self-checkout lane where she attempted to pay for a Pepsi. The transaction did not go through and was voided. She left the store without paying for the merchandise, which had a total value of $954.13, according to the report.

She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested on a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

