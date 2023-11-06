78.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 6, 2023
The Villages announces schedules for trash pick up on Veterans Day

By Staff Report

The Villages has announced schedules for trash pick up on Veterans Day, which will be observed this Friday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1–11 in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Districts 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Middleton Community Development District

If you live in Middleton Community Development District, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

