A Village of Chitty Chatty golfer never thought she’d get a hole-in-one.

“Never ever thought it would happen to me. I am always celebrating the elusive birdie shots and grinning when I make par,” said Kristine Leland.

But all of that changed on Oct. 29 when Leland scored a lucky ace at Hole #2 at the Mickylee Pitch and Putt course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com