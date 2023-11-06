Villager arrested after head-on golf cart collision on multi-modal path

A Villager was arrested after a head-on golf cart collision on the multi-modal path.

Tracy Marie Boucher, 54, of the Village of Marsh Bend, was driving a golf cart at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the golf cart path along Meggison Road when the collision occurred, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The other golf cart driver alleged Boucher “came around a corner too quickly and traveled into the oncoming lane” where “both golf carts collided head-to-head.” Passengers from each of the golf carts were ejected due to the impact.

Boucher initially claimed she had been “blinded by the sun” but later said she was “reaching to the floorboard to get her phone” when the crash occurred.

It appeared she had been drinking and she admitted she consumed “one vodka water” at about 4:30 p.m. while eating lunch with a friend. Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led officers to conclude she had been driving impaired.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood where she was medically cleared. She provided breath samples that registered .088 and .085 blood alcohol content. She was booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.