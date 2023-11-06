68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 6, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after head-on golf cart collision on multi-modal path

By Staff Report
Tracy Marie Boucher
Tracy Marie Boucher

A Villager was arrested after a head-on golf cart collision on the multi-modal path.

Tracy Marie Boucher, 54, of the Village of Marsh Bend, was driving a golf cart at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the golf cart path along Meggison Road when the collision occurred, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The other golf cart driver alleged Boucher “came around a corner too quickly and traveled into the oncoming lane” where “both golf carts collided head-to-head.” Passengers from each of the golf carts were ejected due to the impact.

Boucher initially claimed she had been “blinded by the sun” but later said she was “reaching to the floorboard to get her phone” when the crash occurred.

It appeared she had been drinking and she admitted she consumed “one vodka water”  at about 4:30 p.m. while eating lunch with a friend. Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led officers to conclude she had been driving impaired.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood where she was medically cleared. She provided breath samples that registered .088 and .085 blood alcohol content. She was booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of Sanibel resident responds to a reader who said, “Do not buy a home in The Villages!”

I am in favor of anonymous complaints

A Village of Amelia resident says stills sees merit in the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Grand Oaks neighbors, we hear you!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident also fighting growth, is ready to team up with neighbors of Grand Oaks Resort, who are concerned about 800 manufactured homes coming their way.

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Photos