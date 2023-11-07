79.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
By Staff Report
C. Norman Bogert, age 83, passed away October 8th in The Villages, FL.

Norm was born in Westwood, NJ to J. Albert and Cynthia (Wardlaw) Bogert. He was raised in Westwood and graduated from Westwood High School. In 1962, he graduated from Ithaca College and joined the US Navy and was stationed in Charleston, SC as an aide to the admiral. After leaving the Navy, Norm worked for New York Life Insurance Company as a new agent trainer for 28 years. He also officiated High School football and for the Women’s Pro league.

After retiring in 2002, he and his wife Jean moved to the Villages where in enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bocce and lawn bowling. He also sang with the Village Voices for over 15 years. Norm also became a Licensed Unity Teacher serving in Ocala and then leading the Unity Center in Fruitland Park for several years.

Norm is survived by his wife of 55 years Jean (Fassett) Bogert and his children Heather Wagner (Mark) and Doug (Danielle) Boger. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Celebration of life will be Saturday November 11th from 2 to 5pm at the Mulberry Regional Rec Center. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

