‘Fluffy’ tricolored heron at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This is actually a tricolored heron. But all of his bird friends at Hogeye Pathway know him as “Fluffy.” Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor

Newer residents have to come far north to golf

A Village of El Cortez resident agrees with the premise of a Letter to the Editor in which a Village of Fernandina resident pointed out the lack of golf courses in the southern end of The Villages.

You should live in the same village if you want to lodge a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she and her neighbor were the subject of a deed compliance complaint lodged by someone who doesn’t even live in The Villages.

There’s a lot more to The Villages than golf

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a Letter to the Editor in which a complaint was lodged about the lack of golf courses down south.

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of Sanibel resident responds to a reader who said, “Do not buy a home in The Villages!”

I am in favor of anonymous complaints

A Village of Amelia resident says stills sees merit in the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

