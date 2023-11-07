Michael L. Kaufman, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 19, 2023.

Born in Orleans, France to Richard and Donna Kaufman, Mike grew up throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. He moved to Raleigh, NC in 1997 and settled in The Villages, FL in 2016. Mike enjoyed playing keyboard as a member of The Mosaics, a rock ‘n roll band, and was an avid member of the Porsche Club of The Villages. He treasured the many friendships and memories gathered along the way.

Mike is survived by his wife Barbara (Strong) Kaufman; mother Donna Hall; brothers Gregory (Becky) Kaufman, Kevin Kaufman, Jeffrey (Iryna) Kaufman, and sister Melissa (Dennis) Jones. He is also survived by stepsons Daniel (Rebecca) Morgan, Christopher Morgan; grandsons Dominic and Derek Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:30 am at New Life Christian Church, 4701 E CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be welcomed.