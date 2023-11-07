69.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Newer residents have to come far north to golf

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently a Village of Fernandina resident wrote a letter telling people not to buy in the Villages. He was talking about the lack of golf courses in all of the areas that have been developed in the last six years. He is 100 percent correct. The young family members of the Morse family seem to have forgotten the main draw of The Villages for years. Advertising on the Golf Channel. Now they have built thousands of homes with little or no golf amenities. Do they care? I think not. Those of us in the northern sections are as frustrated as the newer residents because the newer residents have to come far north to golf. There is no solution because the developer has used all of the land for homes instead of developing the golf courses first as they used to do. It is a sad situation.

Natalie Schwoeble
Village of El Cortez

 

