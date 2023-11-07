Officials urge motorists to travel safe throughout holiday season

As fall brings cooler weather and the holiday season approaches, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol, and their public safety partners want to remind Florida residents and visitors to arrive alive as they travel the highway this holiday season.

Millions of people will gear up to travel in the next two months, but with heavy traffic and crowded roadways, staying safe is more important than ever.

To cover the many ways, you and your family can practice safe travel, FLHSMV will provide multi-phased messaging throughout November and December to ensure no matter what your plans are; they include safe travel to and from your holiday destination.

“Holiday travel can be an exciting, but rushed, experience for many of us. Traveling to see our families and friends, and the joy of soon being with our loved ones, can cause distractions we normally don’t experience in our everyday commute. Getting there safely should be the highest priority. Exercise safe driving practices and plan ahead so that you and your vehicle are prepared for travel,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “We want everyone to enjoy this season with their friends, family, and loved ones and arrive alive to celebrate responsibly.”

No matter the season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has helpful tips and resources that will make your holiday travel safe and secure. To read more, visit the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.