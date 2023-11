To the Editor:

I feel that Mr. Schrunk is a bit narrow sighted. The Villages offer so much more than just golf with lots of activities. They are building more and more golf courses as they build. There is so much to do that you can find fun things to do two to three times a day. I don’t play golf but I know people who play golf several times a week at all different times, without any issues. I love the place and highly recommend it.

Carol Collins

Village of Richmond