Wildwood student recognized for apprenticeship work as AC tech

The Sumter County School District has recognized the Sumter Career and Technical Education Student of the Month, Amarion Corbin from Wildwood Middle High School.

Amarion grew up in Sumter County and is currently a senior at Wildwood Middle High School. He has been actively involved in Career and Technical Education for the past several years. In 2021, he joined the new Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Heating CTE program to learn the trade and gain the skills necessary to enter the workforce as a qualified high school graduate. Amarion has earned several industry certifications while attending Wildwood Middle High School, which include the OSHA10 Certification, HBI Career Pre-apprenticeship CORE Certification, HBI Career Pre-apprenticeship Green Building Certification, and a Lockout Tagout Certification.

He plans to earn two additional certifications this school year. During the summer of 2023, Amarion was employed as a construction pre-apprentice with the Sumter County School Board Facilities Department on the “summer paint crew.” Amarion will be employable in several fields of construction after high school, including: HVAC, electricity, and plumbing. Amarion has a 3.625 weighted GPA and is on track to graduate in the top 1/3 of his senior class. In September, Amarion was selected by his school as the 2023 U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar. He plans to earn a post-secondary degree from a Florida college or university. Educators at Wildwood Middle High School describe Amarion as a kind, considerate, giving, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young man.

“No matter where the path of life takes him, Amarion will always be valued as a prime example of excellence from Wildwood Middle High School,” said school counselor Michele Palko.

For more information about Sumter County Schools, call (352) 793-2315. For more information about Career and Technical Education in Florida, visit GetThereFL.com.