You should live in the same village if you want to lodge a complaint

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My neighbor and I were turned in by someone who lived in Eustis. I totally support having to supply your address as proof you live in the village you are making the complaint about.

Virginia Jacobs
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

