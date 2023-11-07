You should live in the same village if you want to lodge a complaint

To the Editor:
My neighbor and I were turned in by someone who lived in Eustis. I totally support having to supply your address as proof you live in the village you are making the complaint about.
Virginia Jacobs
Village of Tamarind Grove
