Brothers arrested with marijuana after gun fired during altercation

Two brothers were arrested with marijuana after a gun was fired during an altercation at a home in Wildwood.

Jeremy Patrick Feeney, 33, of St. Petersburg, was visiting 38-year-old Patrick Michael Feeney when an altercation broke out in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Feeney told deputies that Jeremy Feeney got on top of him during an altercation and began striking him in the face and head butting him. Patrick Feeney convinced Jeremy Feeney to get off of him, and Patrick Feeney ran into the residence and locked the doors. Jeremy Feeney attempted to force his way in, prompting Patrick Feeney to use a 9mm gun to fire a warning shot.

Deputies found 42.6 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia in Patrick Feeney’s home.

Jeremy Feeney was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

Jeremy Feeney was arrested on charges of battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

Patrick Feeney was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.