Congressman Webster opposes housing illegal immigrants at nation’s airports  

Congressman Daniel Webster is opposing the Biden Administration’s “allowance and encouragement” of the use of airports throughout the nation as temporary shelters for illegal immigrants.

The Republican who represents The Villages, along with Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-AR), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves (R-LA), Representative Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), and 65 of his Republican House colleagues, have sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlining their concerns.

Members cited reports in the letter that the Department of Homeland Security has proposed housing 60,000 migrants at four public airports and other facilities in New York and New Jersey, as has been done at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“We adamantly oppose these ill-conceived plans that blatantly ignore the true crisis at hand and would inappropriately utilize America’s infrastructure,” the members wrote. “Our nation’s airport infrastructure was built to facilitate commerce and transportation, not to serve as housing for unvetted and undocumented migrants. We request that you enforce public airport grant assurances and reject such plans,” the coalition of Members wrote. “The Biden-Harris Administration’s abject failure to protect our border or support policies that will keep America secure is an unconscionable dereliction of the most fundamental duty the Federal Government has to the citizens of this country.”

The members also noted that airports are generally required to request permission from the Federal Aviation Administration before using aeronautical land and facilities for non-aeronautical purposes, like the housing of migrants, on an interim basis.

“These provisions prevent governments, including the Federal Government, from abusing taxpayer investment in aeronautical facilities and commandeering them at below-market rates for non-aeronautical and incompatible purposes. It is your responsibility to direct the FAA to reject any attempt by a federal, state, or local agency to use airport facilities for such a non-aeronautical and incompatible purpose as housing migrants,” the members continued.

The members letter also requests answers from Secretary Buttigieg by no later than Nov. 20:

1. How many and which airports regulated by the FAA currently host temporary or permanent shelters for illegal immigrants or other persons?

2. Has the FAA received or granted any request from an airport or a local, state, or Federal agency between January 20, 2021, and today to temporarily use aeronautical facilities for purposes of hosting a migrant shelter? If so, which?

3. To what extent has DHS consulted with the FAA about the appropriateness of proposing to house migrants at airports? If DHS has consulted with the FAA, what has been the FAA’s response?