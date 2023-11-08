DAR chapter in The Villages pay tribute to Vietnam veterans

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday paid tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Regent Linda Fraser presented an Honorary Partner certificate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1036 President Rick Rademacher at Lake Miona Recreation Center

The presentation was in gratitude for their collective service and untold sacrifices.

“This distinction is conferred to organizations made up solely of those who bore the battle or bore the loss of the Vietnam War,” Fraser said.

Fraser and 1st Vice Regent Ellen Decker also presented 30 Vietnam Veteran lapel pins.

The lapel pins are for United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service.