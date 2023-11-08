82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
type here...

DAR chapter in The Villages pay tribute to Vietnam veterans

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday paid tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Regent Linda Fraser presented an Honorary Partner certificate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1036 President Rick Rademacher at Lake Miona Recreation Center

The presentation was in gratitude for their collective service and untold sacrifices.

Regent Linda Fraser presented an Honorary Partner certificate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1036 President Rick Rademacher
Regent Linda Fraser presented an Honorary Partner certificate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1036 President Rick Rademacher.

“This distinction is conferred to organizations made up solely of those who bore the battle or bore the loss of the Vietnam War,” Fraser said.

Fraser and 1st Vice Regent Ellen Decker also presented 30 Vietnam Veteran lapel pins. 

The lapel pins are for United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of DeSoto reader responds to the Villager who warned against buying a home in The Villages.

The building process needs to stop

A Greenbriar Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns there are too many people in The Villages with not enough amenities, medical facilities and restaurants.

One criminal endorsing another

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident offers his opinion on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Newer residents have to come far north to golf

A Village of El Cortez resident agrees with the premise of a Letter to the Editor in which a Village of Fernandina resident pointed out the lack of golf courses in the southern end of The Villages.

You should live in the same village if you want to lodge a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she and her neighbor were the subject of a deed compliance complaint lodged by someone who doesn’t even live in The Villages.

Photos