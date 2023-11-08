Donald Anthony Ciocca passed away peacefully on November 1, 2023 after living a long full life.

He was born on December 12, 1930 to parents Joseph and Rose Ciocca in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in a loving Italian family in Glenside, PA where family and community meant everything. He excelled in school and went on to graduate from LaSalle College. After college he served honorably in the Army during the time of the Korean conflict. After his service in the Army, he began a long career as a manager in sheet metal fabrication moving from PA to MA. He was able to enjoy an early retirement from Ty-Wood Century in Holliston, MA.

In his younger years, he loved to garden, fish, bowl and enjoy an occasional cigar. He was also a semi-professional golfer and enjoyed many tournaments with dear friends.

At the beginning of his retirement, he worked part-time as a realtor and traveled the country in his RV.

He then settled in Summerfield, FL where he played the golf that he loved and volunteered for many years for local food pantries. Giving back to the community was of the utmost importance to Donald and it was a huge part of his retirement years to help others in need.

He is lovingly survived by his children; Robert Joseph Ciocca and his girlfriend Amy Linn, Camellia Rose Palinkas and her husband Stephen and Christina Catherine Luongo and her husband Robert. He will be missed terribly by his adored grandchildren, Angelina Jacqueline Luongo and Anthony Joseph Luongo. He will be remembered as the fun Uncle Donald to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife Grace Camellia Ciocca.

He is predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings, Antoinette, Josephine, Joseph, Loretta, Marie and Gracie along with all of their spouses.

A service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 11:00am at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages FL, 32162 with a burial to follow at the National Cemetery of Florida at Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local food pantry to help those that face food insecurity.