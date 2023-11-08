To the Editor:

Yes, I agree.

The building process needs to stop.

Too many people, with not enough amenities, medical facilities and restaurants, village squares to accommodate 150,000 residents.

Many people use the Villages home purchases as investments and then you have a swinging door policy to short term renters, even weekly.

They need to be turned in to their mortgage company, for I doubt they listed the home as an investment type of residence on the mortgage application because the rate would have been much higher along with the larger down payment.

Yes, please stop the building, go on to Texas as you originally planned after the completion of Brownwood.

Denise Pinkerton

Greenbriar Villas