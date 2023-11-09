82 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a new owner to The Villages but have been here many times over the last eight years. All you need to do is look at the northern vs. the southern parts of The Villages to see that the houses are steadily being built but the amenities are not. It’s very sad and simply a testament to the people in charge doing the building. The original owner would NEVER have sacrificed your retirement pleasure for the money but that’s what the current younger generation of owners is doing. To them it’s simply the money. They do not care about the same things as their predecessors.

Kevin Capach
Village of Richmond

 

