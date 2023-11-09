72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Crafters Fair set Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A Crafters Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The crafts, all made by residents of The Villages, will include wood creations, glass fusion, quilts and handmade cards.

Letters to the Editor

Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

A new homeowner in the Village of Richmond observes that houses are steadily being built in the southern end of The Villages, but the amenities are not. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset to the community.

The Villages should stop building long enough to take care of the sewage

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages should stop building long enough to take care of the sewage, which she claims has become a real problem.

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of DeSoto reader responds to the Villager who warned against buying a home in The Villages.

The building process needs to stop

A Greenbriar Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns there are too many people in The Villages with not enough amenities, medical facilities and restaurants.

