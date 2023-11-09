Crafters Fair set Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A Crafters Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The crafts, all made by residents of The Villages, will include wood creations, glass fusion, quilts and handmade cards.
