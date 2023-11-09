Oren Miller issues statement after vindication in perjury case

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller has issued a statement after an appellate panel of judges overturned his perjury conviction from 2022.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to several individuals and groups who have played significant roles in my life and recent experiences.

First and foremost, I want to thank my beloved wife for her unwavering love and support throughout my journey. Her presence has been a constant source of strength and encouragement.

To the wonderful community of Sumter County, I extend my deepest thanks for both your emotional and financial support. Your solidarity and generosity have meant the world to me.

I must acknowledge Gary Search for his exceptional honesty, which I hold in high regard. His integrity and the values he represents are truly commendable.

My legal team, led by Dock Blanchard and his partners and associates, has been instrumental in providing me with invaluable legal guidance. Jennifer Rose, in particular, has been an invaluable member of this team.

I would also like to express my appreciation to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for their outstanding professionalism and assistance during challenging times.

I am aware that many individuals contributed to my case, and I hesitate to name everyone for fear of unintentionally omitting someone. To all those who have supported me, you know who you are, and I am deeply grateful for your contributions.

As I continue on my path, facing new challenges and directions, I remain committed to supporting the people of Sumter County. I hope that our mutual support will endure and help us build a better future together.

With sincere gratitude

Oren L Miller