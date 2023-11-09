72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...

The Villages issues reminder about trash pickup on Veterans Day holiday

By Staff Report

The Villages has announced schedules for trash pick up on Veterans Day, which will be observed this Friday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1–11 in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Districts 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Middleton Community Development District

If you live in Middleton Community Development District, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

A new homeowner in the Village of Richmond observes that houses are steadily being built in the southern end of The Villages, but the amenities are not. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset to the community.

The Villages should stop building long enough to take care of the sewage

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages should stop building long enough to take care of the sewage, which she claims has become a real problem.

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of DeSoto reader responds to the Villager who warned against buying a home in The Villages.

The building process needs to stop

A Greenbriar Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns there are too many people in The Villages with not enough amenities, medical facilities and restaurants.

Photos