The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

To the Editor:

Stop the building? The Village is a well-run retirement lifestyle community that is in very high demand. Everyone who has purchased in The Villages has come to this area for a specific type of retirement. Those who complain about traffic and other issues are most likely born complainers.

With Crime rates soaring in many places in not only America but around the world.

I find it foolish that some want the door closed behind them! We are very fortunate to have so many opportunities for activities of many types at our disposal. We have the best school system available to those folks that work for The Villages or the many supporting companies who hire the parents of these children. Knowing that our grandchildren are having an opportunity to compete in most every sport known is a blessing.

One thing that many Villagers do not understand is the Buffalo teams are a very big asset to us all. They are well coached, well trained, and truly show a degree of sportsmanship that others can only dream of.

Having moved into The Villages 12 years ago, we have never once done anything but to encourage others to come visit and enjoy what The Villages has to offer everyone!

Wishing you success in finding a better place to retire.

Howard Burden

Village of Tamarind Grove