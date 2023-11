To the Editor:

I live in Wildwood. Why is it that your contractors can build more homes, apartments and golf courses when we’re stuck smelling your sewage every day because Brownwood is not building their own sewage treatment plant until 2025, completing it in 2027? Simple question, I even ask our mayor, Ed Wolf. The smell is atrocious. Stomach turning! My Christmas wish is the wind blows it your way!

Debra Baziuk

Wildwood