Intoxicated man arriving home from bingo arrested after domestic disturbance

An intoxicated man who had arrived home from bingo was arrested after a domestic disturbance.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called in the wee hours Tuesday to a home in Fruitland Park after 43-year-old Jeremiah Jason Smith came back from a night of bingo and was behaving in a belligerent manner, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was “severely intoxicated.”

Smith, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds, moved aggressively toward a woman who shares the home with him. She told deputies she had been in fear of her safety. Smith also became aggressive with deputies.

Smith was arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.