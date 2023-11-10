78.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 10, 2023
Intoxicated man arriving home from bingo arrested after domestic disturbance

By Staff Report
An intoxicated man who had arrived home from bingo was arrested after a domestic disturbance.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called in the wee hours Tuesday to a home in Fruitland Park after 43-year-old Jeremiah Jason Smith came back from a night of bingo and was behaving in a belligerent manner, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was “severely intoxicated.”

Smith, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds, moved aggressively toward a woman who shares the home with him. She told deputies she had been in fear of her safety. Smith also became aggressive with deputies.

Smith was arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

Photos