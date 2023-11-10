Jerome M. Rozek Sr.

Jerome M. “Jerry” Rozek Sr.

April 17, 1945 – November 7, 2023

Jerome M. (Jerry) Rozek, Sr., 78, The Villages, FL, passed away suddenly November 7, 2023 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital with his loving wife, Jacqueline (Jarosz) Rozek, of 56 years by his side. Jerome and Jacqueline were High School Sweethearts and were married May 27, 1967. Jerry was born on April 17, 1945, in Buffalo, New York to Leo A and Irene (Strusienski) Rozek.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline M. (Jarosz) Rozek as well as his children, Jeff Rozek, Sr. (Jennifer); Jerome Rozek Jr. (Marylee) and Jennifer (Rich) Kloch. His youngest daughter, Jacqueline (Peter) Landram preceded him in death on January 25, 2022. Jerome is also survived by ten amazing and loving grandchildren, Jeffrey Rozek, Jr., Jordyn Rozek, Ashley Kloch, Emma Rozek, Madeline Rozek, Olivia Kloch, Addison Kloch, Elizabeth Rozek, Dylan Landram and Carsten Kloch also survive him as well as many loving nieces and nephews a brother Norbert (Marie) Rozek as well as brothers-in-law (Daniel (Kathy) Jarosz and Sidney (Andrew) McAdams.

Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Landram, as well as his parents, Leo and Irene Rozek, his sister Joanne Domzalski and brother Thomas Rozek

Jerome had a love of boating (Lake Erie, Ohio) and passed that love down to his children and grandchildren. He was a proud Veteran and served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, stationed in Ft. Dixie, NJ; Udorn, Thailand and Ft. Monmouth NJ. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, he moved to N. Royalton, Ohio in 1977 and lived in Ohio until he and his wife moved to Florida. Jerome was a devout Catholic, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the VFW and the Moose Club.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center, 4504 Okahumpka Run, The Villages, FL 32163. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Landram’s Light at Penn Middle School, 6002 Penn Middle Way, Jeannette, PA 15644 in Jerry’s loving memory.