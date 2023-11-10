85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 10, 2023
type here...

Lake Miona sports pool closed until further notice

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Lake Miona Recreation at 352-430-2950.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of Alhambra taxpayer feeling forgotten by county leaders focused on growth

A Village of Alhambra taxpayer is feeling forgotten by county leaders who are too focused on growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

One more time for Ms. Pinkerton

A Village of Santiago resident repeats his assessment of the pros and cons of growth in The Villages.

Golfers from The Villages need to stay out of Stonecrest!

A Stonecrest resident says that golfers from The Villages need to stay off the golf course in his community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

A new homeowner in the Village of Richmond observes that houses are steadily being built in the southern end of The Villages, but the amenities are not. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset to the community.

Photos