Speeding driver claims he wanted to return mother’s car before he went to jail

By Staff Report
Brandon Tyler Walker
A speeding driver claimed he wanted to return his mother’s car before he went to jail.

Brandon Tyler Walker, 30, of Fruitland Park, was driving a red Nissan hatchback at 7:41 p.m. Monday on Pine Ridge Dairy Road when he was caught on radar traveling at 46 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Walker turned on the vehicle’s hazard lights and kept moving.

He pulled into the Fruitland Acres Apartments and drove to the rear of the complex where he stopped. Walker got out of the car and was taken into custody at gunpoint.

A check revealed Walker was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with armed robbery, simple battery and tampering with a witness. Walker said he was aware of the warrant and knew that if he was pulled over he would be going to jail. He said he wanted to make sure he had returned his mother’s car. He was also driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and refusing to obey police as well as the warrant. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $56,000 bond.

