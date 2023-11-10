78.3 F
The Villages
Friday, November 10, 2023
Village of Alhambra taxpayer feeling forgotten by county leaders focused on growth

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived in the Village of Alhambra for 26 years. I called the Sumter County Road Department because the road into Alhambra, Botello, from the gate to Privada, is looking nasty. The guy from the county said it would be repaired IF county commissioners approve it in 2025. You gotta be kidding me!
The county is too busy paving roads where people are not even paying taxes yet. The commissioners are too busy approving land development, like the five story apartments, and maybe 75 houses 10 feet apart on Power Inn Road and more apartment houses on County 466 past Morse Boulevard.
When is the insanity going to stop? Maybe when we run out of water and have to shower with Manatee waste.
All our farms are being eaten up. Traffic is stop light to stop light, and its not even season yet. It’s like LA (Los Angeles). The people have to rise up and condemn the county commissioners for their actions, like attend meetings and thrash ‘em. I don’t know what the answer is to the madness and greed and we put those people in. It’s a shame. It’s no longer a pleasure in The Villages.

Tony Rizzo
Village of Alhambra

 

