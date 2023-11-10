78.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 10, 2023
Villager who admitted drugs fueled Walmart stealing spree lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
James Wallace
A Villager who has admitted that drugs fueled a stealing spree at several Walmarts has landed back behind bars.

James Wallace, 59, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Thursday on a probation violation.

Wallace had been arrested last year in the theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had convinced a woman to give him a ride to the store. She waited in the car and when Wallace returned, he encouraged her to drive away “quickly.” The woman, who was unaware he had stolen items from Walmart, drove a short distance before she ordered him out of the car. She cooperated with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating the theft at Walmart.

When he was tracked down by deputies, Wallace admitted he stole the items because he is addicted to crack cocaine. The Chicago native has a long list of theft convictions, including a shoplifting arrest at a Walmart in Pinellas County, as well as in Lake County, where he was arrested for shoplifting at the Leesburg Walmart. In addition, Wallace had been arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield after he stole four cases of beer, two bags of chips, four bungee cords and two tarps.

