Decaying wood holding up Brownwood sign now a safety concern

Decaying wood holding up a Brownwood billboard has become a safety concern.

The sign is located on Buena Vista Boulevard.

“While conducting a scheduled annual inspection, District Property Management identified a safety concern pertaining to the billboard vertical support posts and bracing. The wood vertical supports and bracing have decayed over time and require immediate replacement,” according to Melissa Schaar, purchasing director for the District Government.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. was retained to prepare engineered plans and specifications for the rebuilding of the billboard.

Two bids were received for the project. G&G Construction of Marion County submitted the low bid of $115,000. The other bid was $270,000 and was submitted by S.A. Casey Construction. The bids will be reviewed Monday by the Brownwood Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

“The new engineered rebuild plans will significantly improve the billboard structural integrity, resident safety, and also provide a refresh of the billboard signage itself. With the new engineered rebuild design, the replacement support posts and bracing are constructed of materials that will not require future rebuild,” Schaar said.

In 2022, residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. The rotting wood was replaced with steel for $126,756. That project was funded through the Project Wide Advisory Committee.