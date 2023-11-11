Ignore that guy because Villagers are welcome at Stonecrest golf course!

To the Editor:

Villagers, please ignore Mr. Gene Hilton’s suggestion that Villagers stay away from Stonecrest’s golf course. I have lived in Stonecrest for 11 years and we have always welcomed anyone to come and visit Stonecrest and to play our golf course. SO YOU ARE VERY WELCOME! The new management team at the golf club has worked very hard to bring the golf course up to extremely great golfing conditions and they are not done yet. So anytime you want to play a challenging golf course in a friendly community come on over to Stonecrest and play. You will be welcomed.

Roger Nauyalis

Stonecrest