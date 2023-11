To the Editor:

When you buy in The Villages, please be advised there is a “bond” put on your house, by the builder.

They DO NOT tell you that.

You get “hit” with it when you get your first tax bill.

Also, lots of restrictions on signs for home security in your yard. Signs must be displayed “in a window.” And no lawn ornaments.

Some Villages are “grandfathered.” So be sure to ask what is allowed.

Just beware. Read everything before you sign.

Pat Santanello

Village of Summerhill