Village of DeLuna resident thrilled after getting hole-in-one

A Village of DeLuna resident was thrilled after getting a hole-in-one Friday at the Southern Oaks Golf Course.
Jack Ladd scored the lucky ace at Hole #6 at 125 yards.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
