Saturday, November 11, 2023
Villager suspicious of deposition delay in fight to keep little white cross

By Meta Minton
Carrie Duckett

A Villager is suspicious of The Villages’ deposition delay request in his fight to keep his little white cross.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett was to be deposed on Nov. 30 in the case of the little white cross that Wayne Anderson has on display at his home in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

The case dates back to 2019 when the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors ordered Anderson to remove his little white cross which is considered a yard ornament and therefore in violation of the deed compliance rules. Anderson refused.

On Friday, Anderson’s attorney received a request from CDD 8’s legal counsel Mark Brionez to delay Duckett’s deposition because she will be undergoing surgery.

Anderson said he is “very suspicious” of the delay tactic.

Wayne Anderson
Wayne Anderson

His lawyers had already submitted in September the questions that will be asked in the deposition, giving the District plenty of time to prepare answers in advance of the deposition, which is taken under oath.

Anderson and his lawyer are not set on Duckett for the deposition.

“They have a large number of executives in that office,” Anderson said. “Any one of them could do it.”

That would include the No. 1 District Government official, District Manager Kenny Blocker.

Anderson, who is being fined every day for his little white cross, said the foot-dragging is obvious. A pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 9, but without the deposition, that would likely be delayed, too. A trial had been tentatively set for February, but that likely would be pushed back.

This little white cross is on display at the home of Wayne Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

“I have asked my lawyer not to accept the request for the delay in the deposition,” Anderson said.

CDD 8 supervisors recently declined to abandon the anonymous complaint process, even though the tide is clearly turning in that direction with CDDs in The Villages. The CDD 8 supervisors recognized that with the Anderson case pending, it was probably not good legal strategy to change the anonymous complaint process. Anderson’s little white cross was turned in by an anonymous complaint. He has called the anonymous complaint system “selective enforcement” as his neighbors’ little white crosses remain in place because they were not targeted by anonymous complaints.

This past week, a Village of St. Charles resident penned an Opinion piece which appeared in Villages-News.com. She called on CDD 8 supervisors to listen to residents with regard to the future of anonymous complaints, which she called “a foolish thing, tarnishing The Villages’ wonderful  reputation.”

Anderson estimates there are 35,000 little white crosses on display in The Villages.

He has filed to run for a seat on the CDD 8 board in 2024.

