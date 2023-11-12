CDD 8 supervisors are a disappointment when it comes to anonymous complaints

I like the changes some community development districts have made regarding anonymous complaints!

I believe EVERY district should adopt the policy of having the person making their complaint provide their name and address to prove they live in the vicinity of the property not in compliance! I think it’s important that ALL districts have the same rules!

I believe the TROLLS will focus on the communities that allow anonymous complaints making those districts targets. Community Development District 8 is a disappointment for not making a much needed change and I believe its decision to continue the “anonymous” complaints is because of the ongoing white cross situation!!

Let’s get united, not divided on this subject!

Cathy Jarosch is a resident of the Village of St. James.