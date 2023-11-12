69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 12, 2023
type here...

CDD 8 supervisors are a disappointment when it comes to anonymous complaints

By Cathy Jarosch

I like the changes some community development districts have made regarding anonymous complaints!

I believe EVERY district should adopt the policy of having the person making their complaint provide their name and address to prove they live in the vicinity of the property not in compliance! I think it’s important that ALL districts have the same rules!

I believe the TROLLS will focus on the communities that allow anonymous complaints making those districts targets. Community Development District 8 is a disappointment for not making a much needed change and I believe its decision to continue the “anonymous” complaints is because of the ongoing white cross situation!!

Let’s get united, not divided on this subject!

Cathy Jarosch is a resident of the Village of St. James.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Community Watch can’t report deed compliance violations.

Come to Stonecrest to enjoy golf and a beer

A 17-year resident of Stonecrest wants to invite residents of neighboring communities to come on over, play some golf, enjoy a beer and maybe even stay for dinner. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I suffered retribution after making a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says she faced retribution when she lodged a complaint about an inoperable vehicle in her neighborhood.

There are things they never warn you about when you buy a house in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about things buyers are not told when they purchase a home in The Villages.

Living in The Villages does not entitle you to be obnoxious

An Ohio visitor is aghast at some of the behavior she has witnessed while visiting Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos