66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 12, 2023
type here...

Last call for square dancers to join class at Burnsed Recreation Center

By Staff Report

Last call is being issued for aspiring square dancers to join the Village Squares at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Burnsed Recreation Center.

After Tuesday, the class will be closed to folks with no previous square dance experience. This activity is not affected by the weather or temperature. It is fun, fitness, and friendship all rolled up together.  The cost is $6 per person per class. The caller is a professional who is in the Texas Callers Hall of Fame and has called square dances in many foreign countries as well as many across the United States. Residents are encouraged to bring friends and neighbors. Must have Villages ID.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Community Watch can’t report deed compliance violations.

Come to Stonecrest to enjoy golf and a beer

A 17-year resident of Stonecrest wants to invite residents of neighboring communities to come on over, play some golf, enjoy a beer and maybe even stay for dinner. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I suffered retribution after making a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says she faced retribution when she lodged a complaint about an inoperable vehicle in her neighborhood.

There are things they never warn you about when you buy a house in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about things buyers are not told when they purchase a home in The Villages.

Living in The Villages does not entitle you to be obnoxious

An Ohio visitor is aghast at some of the behavior she has witnessed while visiting Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos