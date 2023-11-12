Last call for square dancers to join class at Burnsed Recreation Center

Last call is being issued for aspiring square dancers to join the Village Squares at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Burnsed Recreation Center.

After Tuesday, the class will be closed to folks with no previous square dance experience. This activity is not affected by the weather or temperature. It is fun, fitness, and friendship all rolled up together. The cost is $6 per person per class. The caller is a professional who is in the Texas Callers Hall of Fame and has called square dances in many foreign countries as well as many across the United States. Residents are encouraged to bring friends and neighbors. Must have Villages ID.