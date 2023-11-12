69.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Mona L. Rintala, 86, passed on to her eternal home in heaven on October 30, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Mona was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Norman F. Johnson, Sr. and Florence (Seyler) Johnson on May 4, 1937. She attended Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio and earned a business degree at Kent State University. Mona married the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) F. Rintala on November 24, 1955 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio. They were married 55 years until Ted’s passing on April 16, 2010. Skilled as an Administrative Assistant, Mona served the bank president of Trumbull Savings and Loan in Warren, Ohio for 11 years and took a position at GM Packard Electric for 23 years. In 2001 Ted and Mona moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy their retirement years together. Mona was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida and was a former member of Central Christian Church in Warren, Ohio. She was a Certified Professional Secretary and had been President of the National Secretaries Association in her district.

Mona’s first love was family. She and Ted successfully raised their four children: Susan (Jonathan) Brooks of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Vicki (Larry) Duncan of The Villages, Florida; Marc (Sophia) Rintala of Warren, Ohio and Troy Rintala of Los Angeles, California. While working full-time, they always made time for their children’s sports events and dance classes. Family vacations each year were a top priority. Her love for family grew to her four grandchildren: Jared (Sarah) Duncan, Natalie Rintala, Rayna Rintala, Bodan Brooks as well as her three great-grandchildren: Braylee Duncan, Brayden Duncan, and Colton Duncan.

Mona always enjoyed her pet dogs and cats through the years. Golf, playing cards, travel and of course, chocolate every day were also her favorite activities.

Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Florence Mae Nethers and brother, Norman Johnson, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 13, 2023 at 2:00pm at Hiers-Baxley on 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, Florida.

