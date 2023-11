Richard L. Case died in The Villages on Oct. 5.

He is survived by his wife Vicki of 25 years and his seven children and 4 grandchildren of Rochester, N.Y.

For over 50 years he ran a landscaping business. His many customers in The Villages were valued friends. He will be laid to rest in the Veteran cemetery in Bushnell.

As per VA requirements, there will be a 30 minute graveside service at 2:30pm on the 14th of November.