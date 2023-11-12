69.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 12, 2023
The Villages Genealogical Society will salute founding members during 30th anniversary event

By Staff Report

The Villages Genealogical Society will be celebrating its 30-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Savannah Center. 

In July 1993, 13 Villages residents met to organize a genealogy society to promote the study of genealogy with The Villages community. The group began meeting at Paradise Recreation Center, located at 1403 Paradise Drive, taking advantage of those early members’ research skills to share knowledge and excite budding genealogists. 

Within four years, the group grew to 87 members and continued to expand, allowing it to begin all-day seminars in 2001 featuring nationally recognized genealogy experts. Today, the group includes over 700 members and looks forward to continuing its purpose as a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting genealogical education and assisting members in their own genealogical research. 

On Wednesday, VGS members will celebrate the past 30 years as they look forward to the future. There will be a short program recognizing some of the original founders followed by several fun activities and time to mingle with other members. A genealogy book swap will be part of the fun. Members who have some great resource material they no longer need have been asked to donate their books and magazines for others to peruse and take home. 

If you would like to become a member of VGS, visit https://vgsfl.org/index.php for more information. Email Pat Adams, a VGS director at large, with questions at pat021651@comcast.net.

