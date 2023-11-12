69.7 F
By Staff Report
Thomas Clarke
Thomas Clarke

Thomas Clarke, age 79, passed away on October 17th , 2023, in The Villages, Florida after a battle with cancer.

Tom was born on August 1st , 1944, in Evanston, Illinois to Thomas and Dorothy Clarke. Being from a military Family, he traveled a lot as a child and graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Georgia in 1962. He married his High School sweetheart Cathy Delaney in 1965 before entering the Navy, going on to take a job with The United States Defense Department after 4 years of service.

His career spanned 30 years before retiring to The Villages. Tom was also dedicated to the game of golf and was the coordinator of two large golf groups in The Villages which continue today. His other passion was being a Long-time DJ at The Pub and he also enjoyed performing with his daughter Robin sometimes. He coordinated a karaoke group in The Villages for which he was also a part of.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Cathy, his son Paul, Ann, daughter Robin, Son-in-law David O’Donnell, grandson Matthew, 18, Carol & Ronny Snider, Vickie & Bob Lancaster, Brothers John Clarke, Debbie, John Bullock, Debbie, and Sister Jackie Maxwell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also dearly loved his deceased younger brother Charlie Clarke and sister Jeannie VanBree, as well as his sisters Judy Logan and Janet Rogers.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Friends & Family on November 16th from 2-4pm @ Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center off CR. 466 at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, FL.

Photos