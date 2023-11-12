66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 12, 2023
type here...

Village of Bonita woman thrilled after getting hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Bonita woman was thrilled after getting a hole-in-one.

Colleen Flores was all smiles after scoring the lucky ace
Colleen Flores was all smiles after scoring the lucky ace.

Colleen Flores scored the lucky ace at Hole #8 at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Community Watch can’t report deed compliance violations.

Come to Stonecrest to enjoy golf and a beer

A 17-year resident of Stonecrest wants to invite residents of neighboring communities to come on over, play some golf, enjoy a beer and maybe even stay for dinner. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I suffered retribution after making a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says she faced retribution when she lodged a complaint about an inoperable vehicle in her neighborhood.

There are things they never warn you about when you buy a house in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about things buyers are not told when they purchase a home in The Villages.

Living in The Villages does not entitle you to be obnoxious

An Ohio visitor is aghast at some of the behavior she has witnessed while visiting Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos