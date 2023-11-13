Carlos Manuel Maldonado-Vega

March 18, 1970 – November 6, 2023

Carlos Manuel Maldonado-Vega, 53, Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2023 at UF Health, The Villages Hospital. Carlos was born on March 18, 1970 in Puerto Rico to his Parents Monico Maldonado and Haydee (Vega) Maldonado.

He was a proud Member of the Royale Volunteer Fire Department in Sumter County Florida. He originally moved to Central Florida 24 years ago from Ocean Township, New Jersey. He lived in Sumter, Lake and Marion Counties and loved the climate as well as the lifestyle of the area. He had worked on several construction projects in the area over the years. Carlos was of the Christian faith.

Carlos is survived by the love of his life his wife of 15 years: Alice Noreen Maldonado of Summerfield, FL; father: Monico Maldonado of Bronx, NY; mother: Haydee Hill of Wildwood, FL; sons: Carlos Manuel Maldonado, Jr. of Wildwood, FL, Emanuel Joseph Maldonado of Summerfield, FL and Cesar Augusto Serra, III of Florida; a daughter: Felicia; five brothers and sisters; several loving nieces and nephews and many loving great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Oxford Assembly of God Church in Oxford, Florida at a time to be announced.