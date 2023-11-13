Cracking marcite behind extended closure of Lake Miona sports pool

A problem with cracking marcite is behind the extended closure of the sports pool at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The problem was discussed at Monday morning’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of State Road 466.

Marcite is a combination of cement, sand, and calcium carbonate. At the Lake Miona pool the surface has been cracking and has rendered the popular sports pool as unusable.

“Was it bad product? Was it bad installation?” asked PWAC member Steve Bova, who represents Community Development District 10.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown said a meeting is soon to be held with the marcite provider and other entities involved in improvements at the pool.

“We are looking at all options. If there is responsibility, they will have to restore it,” Brown said.