To the Editor:

When we first moved here, golf carts were not allowed to go more than 19 miles per hour. You actually got a ticket if caught. Now it seems cart rules have long gone. Carts do not have the right of way on streets, cars do. Carts are not to go more than 19 mph but they sure do. Golf carts basically have the same road rules so get with it people!

Janet Rath

Village of Hemingway