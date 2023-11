To the Editor:

Complaints about extremely slow response time for patient transport by American Medical Response (AMR) had led to a whole movement trying to separate the Villages Public Safety Department (VPSD) from the balance of Sumter County Emergencies Services. This is absolutely about power struggles. And the county retaliated by slashing funding. Let’s get back to the root cause. Unacceptable delays in transport.

Janet Kinkade

Village of Hemingway