Veteran police officer honored for his positive impact in Wildwood

Captain Johnny Walker of the Wildwood Police Department was given the Quarterly Team Impact Award Monday morning before city commissioners.

The award recognizes employees that perform at an exceptional level within the department. Usually, it goes to someone who had an impact during that quarter of the year.

Walker did just that this past quarter. He as served 16 years on the police force. During his last two years as a captain, Captain Randall Parmer said Walker had an impact not only every quarter, but every day. He has taken part in several operations within the department, including patrol, maintenance, equipment and training, making him important to the city and the department.

“His institutional knowledge of the department, the city and the community is a tremendous asset not only to us but to the entire city,” said Parmer.

Walker was also awarded the Law Enforcement Certificate of Commendation certificate from American Legion Post 18 Wildwood, which is a group of American veterans that supports other veterans in Wildwood and surrounding areas.

Community Outreach Specialist Roni Wood received both awards in August for her impact in the community.